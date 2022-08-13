NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Threats against the Florida judge who signed the warrant allowing the FBI to search former President Donald Trump's home earlier this week have led the synagogue where he is a member to cancel Friday's beachfront service.





U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart has been the subject of a massive right-wing social media attack after he signed off on a search warrant for Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate Friday (Aug. 5). The judge's address and other personal information were shared online, and threats on his life were made.





Reinhart is Jewish and a member of Temple Beth David in Palm Beach Gardens, a Conservative synagogue where he also serves on the board of trustees. [...]





The vitriol against Reinhart is part of an escalation of antisemitic animus propelled by Trump's fervent supporters. It comes on the fifth anniversary of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in which mostly white men staged a torch-lit march on the University of Virginia campus shouting "Jews will not replace us."