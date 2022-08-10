LWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

The FBI search of former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort has triggered a host of questions with potentially serious legal implications for Trump, legal experts said on Tuesday.





Much is still unknown about what Trump termed a "raid" on his residence, which is part of a federal investigation into whether he improperly took classified materials with him when he left the White House. But the decision to take the unprecedented step of searching an ex-president's home would likely have required the sign off of top officials including Attorney General Merrick Garland as well as a federal judge, and would not have been taken lightly, former prosecutors said.



