LET'S GO, BARRON:

According to the sources, some aides were convinced that only a family member would have known to point agents to a particular leather-bound box, as well as knowing the location of Trump's safe.





Both Trump's estranged niece, Mary, and his former attorney Michael Cohen have speculated that Jared Kushner, the former president's son-in-law, could be the informant. Neither offered evidence to back the claim.





According to multiple reports, agents conducting the raid were acting on information, including witness testimony, that Trump had not return all the classified information which was requested by the Justice Department and National Archives.





The New York Times reported that agents also obtained surveillance footage via subpoena of a hallway near the storage room where the documents were being kept and saw something that alarmed them.