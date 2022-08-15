IT'S NOT AS IF THE rIGHT CAN AFFORD TO HAVE LAWS ENFORCED:

Since the FBI searched Trump's Florida residence last Monday, threats have been coming in "primarily online and across multiple platforms," according to the bulletin, per Politico, CBS News and other outlets.





The FBI and DHS "have identified multiple articulated threats and calls for the targeted killing of judicial, law enforcement, and government officials associated with the Palm Beach search, including the federal judge who approved the Palm Beach search warrant," the bulletin said.





The agencies "observed an increase in violent threats posted on social media against federal officials and facilities," the agencies continued.



