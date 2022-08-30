August 30, 2022
IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:
Fewer Americans say they are living paycheck to paycheck as inflation begins to ease (Jessica Dickler, 8/29/22, CNBC)
July's consumer price index report finally showed that the prices consumers pay for a variety of goods and services started to ease after average gas prices fell below $4 for the first time since March and are now down to $3.85.As a result, real inflation-adjusted average hourly earnings for the month rose 0.5%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
