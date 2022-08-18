August 18, 2022
IT SEEMS LIKE WE ONLY EVER APPLY LAWS TO WRONGDOERS:
Weeks before Mar-a-Lago search, ex-Trump DOD official vowed to publish classified documents from National Archives (Will Steakin, Alexander Mallin, and Katherine Faulders, August 17, 2022, ABC News)
In June of this year, seven weeks before the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in search of classified materials, former Defense Department appointee and outspoken Trump loyalist Kash Patel vowed to retrieve classified documents from the National Archives and publish them on his website.Trump had just issued a letter instructing the National Archives to grant Patel and conservative journalist John Solomon access to nonpublic administration records, according to reporting at the time.
