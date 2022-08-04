IT IS DUTCH, AFTER ALL:





New York Governor Kathy Hochul hasannounced the release of New York's third competitive offshore wind solicitation, seeking enough clean, renewable energy to power at least 1.5 million New York homes. The procurement, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, includes the first phase of the nation-leading $500 million investment in offshore wind ports, manufacturing, and supply chain infrastructure as announced in the Governor's 2022 State of the State. Today's announcement builds on a series of significant offshore wind developments for the State in 2022, including the groundbreaking of New York's first offshore wind project, and is a critical next step toward achieving New York's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act) goal to develop 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2035.