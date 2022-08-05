GOSH, IT SEEMED SO LIKELY THE NUTTERS WERE FINALLY ON TO SOMETHING...:

New studies link COVID-19 to wildlife sales at Chinese market. In addition, the research indicates that alternative scenarios are extremely unlikely. These studies come from the University of Arizona.





The research uses location data and viral sequencing relating to early COVID-19 cases. This work shows that the pandemic started in Huanan market in Wuhan, China, with live animals being sold at the market as the likely source. Here, foxes, raccoon dogs and other live mammals susceptible to the virus were sold live immediately before the pandemic began.





The research has eliminated all other potential sources for the origins of the pandemic. The researchers say the evidence points to the first spread to humans from animals likely occurring in two separate transmission events in the Huanan market in late November 2019.