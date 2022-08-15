EVERY HOME A GRID:

Just one-fifth of Australian solar homes have battery storage, a new survey has found, but a massive 84 per cent of solar homes without a battery are looking to add one to the mix in the near future.





The Solar Citizens survey of 1,700 households nationwide finds that while the cost of a home battery is still considered a major barrier to uptake, a "significant 84 per cent" of rooftop solar owners are considering buying one in the next three years.





The apparent increase in interest in home battery storage comes as households on Australia's east coast start to see soaring wholesale energy market prices flow through to higher electricity and gas bills.



