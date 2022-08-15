August 15, 2022
EVERY HOME A GRID:
Nearly all solar households want to add a battery, but costs still a concern (Sophie Vorrath, 8/15/22, Renew Economy)
Just one-fifth of Australian solar homes have battery storage, a new survey has found, but a massive 84 per cent of solar homes without a battery are looking to add one to the mix in the near future.The Solar Citizens survey of 1,700 households nationwide finds that while the cost of a home battery is still considered a major barrier to uptake, a "significant 84 per cent" of rooftop solar owners are considering buying one in the next three years.The apparent increase in interest in home battery storage comes as households on Australia's east coast start to see soaring wholesale energy market prices flow through to higher electricity and gas bills.The survey numbers gel with recent reports from industry of a dramatic lift in customer interest in installing both solar and battery storage at the same time, as a sort of "insurance policy" against a grid supply still tethered to costly fossil fuels.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 15, 2022