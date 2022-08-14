ET TU, FOX?:

In a Sunday Fox News broadcast, Shawn interviewed former intelligence officer and Russian expert Rebekah Koffler. At the start of the segment, the Fox News anchor raised questions about what Trump may have done with the classified materials.





Shawn, citing reports, said that intelligence officials reportedly feared "either the material was being mishandled or even possibly illegally transferred...to others."





"And more questions are being raised this morning. Did former President Trump try to sell [or] share the highly classified material to the Russians or to the Saudis, or others? Or were the documents innocently mishandled and stored because he thought he had a legal right to have them?" the Fox News anchor asked.