August 17, 2022
DONALD WHO?:
Mike Pence tells Republicans to stop attacking the FBI after Mar-a-Lago search (Alexandra Hutzler, August 17, 2022, ABC News)
Speaking at a political event in Manchester, New Hampshire on Wednesday, Pence said the criticisms coming from members of his own party have to end."The Republican Party is the party of law and order," Pence said. "And these attacks on the FBI must stop; calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police."
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 17, 2022 6:23 PM