BUY ME SOME PEANUTS AND CRACKER JACK:

Even with all its redactions, the probable cause affidavit published today by the magistrate judge in Florida makes clear to me three essential points:





(1) Trump was in unauthorized possession of national defense information, namely properly marked classified documents.





(2) He was put on notice by the U.S. Government that he was not permitted to retain those documents at Mar-a-Lago.





(3) He continued to maintain possession of the documents (and allegedly undertook efforts to conceal them in different places throughout the property) up until the FBI finally executed a search warrant earlier this month.





That is the ball game, folks.