August 1, 2022
BECAUSE NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Why do so many conservatives still support the awful Viktor Orban? (Kai Weiss, Aug. 1st, 2022, CapX)
It's worth delving into just what Orban said in his recent 'mixed race' speech. It is little short of a xenophobic diatribe, in which he refers to migration as 'population replacement or inundation'. According to Orban, countries which allow immigration from other races - and he does say 'race' repeatedly - are committing suicide, especially if those races mix.There was also a healthy dose of his usual conspiracy theorising, of which nonagenarian financier George Soros is always a favourite target. 'Soros-affiliated troops,' Orban avers, want to 'force migrants' on Hungary. We also got a clue as to where Orban draws some of his whackier ideas, when he advised supporters to read The Camp of the Saints. For the uninitiated, this is a supposedly prophetic 1973 book about how mass migration from the Third World will eventually destroy the West with 'an attack on personality; Christianity...and white skin'.
