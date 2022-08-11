ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Donald Trump is worried he may have a rat -- or multiple rats -- in his midst. He's wondering if his phones are tapped, or even if one of his buddies could be "wearing a wire."





As the federal and state investigations into Trump and his orbit swell, so have the former president's suspicions, according to two sources familiar with the matter and another two people close to the twice-impeached former Oval Office occupant.





This summer, Trump has asked close associates if they think his communications are being monitored by the feds, or -- per his phrasing -- "by Biden." As a source close to Trump describes it to Rolling Stone: "He has asked me and others, 'Do you think our phones are tapped?' Given the sheer volume of investigations going on into the [former] president, I do not think he's assuming anything is outside the realm of possibility."





The source adds, "He's talked about this seriously [in the past few months], but I know of one time when he made a joke that was something like, 'Be careful what you say on the phone!'"





Moreover, on at least a couple occasions since May, the former president has wondered aloud if there were any Republicans visiting his clubs who could be "wearing a wire," according to another person close to Trump and a different source familiar with the matter.