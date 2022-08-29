A RACE, NOT A RELIGION:

Israel's right-wing Jewish voter base has grown from 46 percent before the April 2019 election to 62% now, ahead of November's vote, according to an analysis of self-reported political affiliation by the Israel Democracy Institute.





The growth has been mostly at the expense of the political center, although the left has also taken a dip.





From 2019 to 2022, with four elections having taken place and a fifth scheduled, the size of the political center dropped by nine percentage points and the number of left-identifying citizens by six points, to 24% and 11%, respectively.