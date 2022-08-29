A COUNTRY, NOT A NATION:

[R]ecent disputes are indicative of how a certain cross-section of the American population has come to experience certain language, cultural artifacts, and narrative(s) of the past as resulting in an account of their political community -- of its history, character, and identity -- within which they struggle to locate or recognise themselves. In other words, I want to suggest that much of the uproar about CRT emerges from a group of people who feel as though they no longer belong to their political communities. On the largest scale, this expresses itself as a concern about belonging to the nation itself.





Belonging is, of course, a slippery concept, but it is critical for understanding politics. What I mean by "belonging" is the ability of persons to see themselves as constitutive members and legitimate expressions of their political community, as parts of that larger whole -- especially in the telling of its past, present, and future. The painful yet unsurprising irony is that the anti-CRT fervour has emerged precisely in response to the telling of US history that better includes persons who have long been kept from belonging.



