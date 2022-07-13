WHERE'S EDWIN STANTON WHEN WE NEED HIM:

Driving the news: Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) said at a hearing on Tuesday that White House visitor logs reveal 10 members were physically in attendance:





Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas)

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas)

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.)

Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.)