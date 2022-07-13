July 13, 2022
WHERE'S EDWIN STANTON WHEN WE NEED HIM:
Logs show 10 House Republicans attended White House meeting on pressuring Pence (Andrew Solender, 7/12/22, Axios)
Driving the news: Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) said at a hearing on Tuesday that White House visitor logs reveal 10 members were physically in attendance:Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas)Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.)Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas)Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.)Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.)Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.)Now-Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)
