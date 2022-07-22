July 22, 2022
WHEN YOU'RE THE GIMP, NOT MARCELLUS:
Bannon Guilty On Both Counts In Contempt Of Congress Trial (National Memo, July 22 | 2022)
After a week-long trial that featured only two witnesses, Bannon was convicted under a criminal statute designed to enforce compliance with congressional subpoenas. During the weeks leading up to the trial, Bannon had bristled with blustering threats to "go medieval" on prosecutors and even President Joe Biden. But US Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, rejected his excuses and arguments.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 22, 2022 5:33 PM