THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

(Hugo Lowellin, 25 Jul 2022, The Guardian)

[S]hort's grand jury appearance marks the first known time that a top Trump White House official with inside knowledge about Trump's actions leading up to the Capitol attack and what took place in the West Wing in the following days has cooperated with the justice department.





When Short testified in a transcribed interview with the select committee earlier this year, he told congressional investigators about how Trump tried to enlist Pence in order to have him stop Biden's certification as part of a wider effort to overturn the 2020 election results.