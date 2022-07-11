July 11, 2022
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court (DANIELLE BATTAGLIA, JULY 11, 2022, Raleigh News & Observer)
Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro.
News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump's finances.
