THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

An incomplete list of how Trump attempted to overturn the results in Georgia includes:





An "absurd" lawsuit that was blasted by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp as being nothing more than a collection of lies that had been flatly rejected in other states. (That lawsuit was actually withdrawn the morning of January 6.)





Trump's call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump was caught on tape asking for Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to defeat Biden, and threatening the official if he didn't come through for Trump.





Giuliani appeared three times before Georgia state legislators, spreading claims of voter fraud he knew were unfounded and encouraging them to take control of the election process and simply ignore the votes.





Eastman also appeared before a legislative hearing and argued that there was "more than enough" evidence of voter fraud and that it was the "duty" of the legislators to appoint alternative electors.





Drafting a slate of 16 fake electors who then pretended to be the "lawfully elected electors" of the state and submitted false documents to Congress.





Sen. Lindsey Graham called Raffensperger and urged him to simply toss out mail-in ballots in counties that favored Biden.





Trump, Giuliani, Powell, and a cast of dozens if not hundreds went on to insist that Kemp and Raffensperger were part of an international plot to deny Trump a repeat visit to the White House.





Now, as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, Trump's team is going to get another day in court, but not the day they wanted.



