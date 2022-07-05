July 5, 2022
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
On Trump's Unhappy Fourth, He Had A Shrieking Social Meltdown (Brandon Gage, July 05 | 2022, National Memo)
Former President Donald Trump is celebrating July 4th by raging against his detractors on his Twitter-knockoff app Truth Social.In a trio of angry rants, Trump railed against Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) - the vice-chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol - for suggesting on Sunday that the bipartisan panel is likely to make multiple criminal referrals to the Justice Department to indict Trump for trying to overthrow the federal government.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 5, 2022 12:00 AM