THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:





[A]ll that the Forde report really demonstrates is the danger of the knee-jerk response to any controversy of 'let's get a QC to investigate'. Because not only does Mr Forde wholly misunderstand the fundamentals of the issue, by doing so he turns what he surely intended was a serious, technical report into what can only be read as a political whitewash.





Yes, he found that there was terrible behaviour by the Corbynites over antisemitism (although he was not, remember, actually asked to investigate this):





'Sadly some still deny the existence and seriousness of the problem, or the need to take action to combat it, as the party has now begun to do,' he wrote, adding that amid continuing 'evidence of denialism about antisemitism amongst some on the left . . . we have seen no evidence that claims of antisemitism were fabricated by complainants or improperly pursued by the complaints team...there is nothing in the Leaked Report (or elsewhere in the evidence we have seen) to support the conclusion that the problem of antisemitism in the Party was overstated.'





He would, however, have had to be wilfully blind not to reach that conclusion - as wilfully blind as those Corbynites who, to this day, insist on social media that #ItsAScam (the hashtag they use).





In other words, Forde concluded - as did the EHRC - that Labour had a deep-seated antisemitism problem which was not being properly dealt with and which many in the party simply denied.





Forde could, and should, have left this aspect of the problem at that. But no, he could not resist weighing in further - and in doing so revealing a near total lack of understanding of the issue.





In among his comments about the existence of anti-Jewish racism in the party, he writes: 'It was of course also true that some opponents of Jeremy Corbyn saw the issue of antisemitism as a means of attacking him. Thus, rather than confront the paramount need to deal with the profoundly serious issue of antisemitism in the party, both factions treated it as a factional weapon.'





According to his biography, Mr Forde 'has a practice which covers all aspects of Health Law'. I suggest that in future he sticks to that. Let's assume for the sake of argument that he is right that the anti-Corbynites used antisemitism as a stick with which to beat him. Isn't that wholly to their credit? What Mr Forde is saying is that they did not sit quietly on the sidelines saying nothing - they campaigned against the leader on the basis that he was presiding over a culture of racism, and as such was unfit to be leader (although the actual numbers who did fight against racism were pathetically small).