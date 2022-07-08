THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:

The price of offshore wind power in the UK has fallen to an all-time low, which could ease the pressure on future household energy bills.





Following the biggest ever UK renewables auction, the government said on Thursday the contract price for windfarms was nearly 6% lower than the previous auction, despite the rising cost of materials to build windfarms.





A string of new contracts should add about 7 gigawatts of clean power capacity to Britain's turbine fleet by 2026. The government hopes to have 50GW by 2030 and has embarked on a push to expand Britain's renewables industry in the face of rocketing fossil fuel prices.