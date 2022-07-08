July 8, 2022
THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:
Price of offshore wind power falls to cheapest ever level in UK (Alex Lawson, 8 Jul 2022, The Guardian)
The price of offshore wind power in the UK has fallen to an all-time low, which could ease the pressure on future household energy bills.Following the biggest ever UK renewables auction, the government said on Thursday the contract price for windfarms was nearly 6% lower than the previous auction, despite the rising cost of materials to build windfarms.A string of new contracts should add about 7 gigawatts of clean power capacity to Britain's turbine fleet by 2026. The government hopes to have 50GW by 2030 and has embarked on a push to expand Britain's renewables industry in the face of rocketing fossil fuel prices.
