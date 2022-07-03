July 3, 2022
THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:
Victoria starts momentous shift from dirty and expensive gas, but is it quick enough? (Giles Parkinson 3 July 2022, Renew Economy)
"We know renewables are the cheapest form of energy and we're making it easier for Victorian households and businesses to go all electric with more choice and more support."Victorians have been at the mercy of private gas companies for too long, it's time to put gas on the back-burner as we help Victorians cut energy bills and halve emissions by 2030."Victoria already has the country's only legislated emissions reduction target, of 50 per cent by 2030, and is aiming for a 50 per cent share of renewables in its grid, although the new blueprint released by the Australian Energy Market Operator points to an even quicker shift and assumes its three remaining brown coal generators will be closed by 2032.
