THE CANDIDATES AFTER GOVERNOR SUNUNU HARDLY MATTER:

Since 2008, Rockingham, a former Republican stronghold, has flipped repeatedly in presidential elections. In 2020, the county went for President Joe Biden by 2 percentage points.





But with Biden's approval rating in New Hampshire dipping into the high 30s, Republicans are eyeing the state's three up-for-grabs congressional seats -- two House and one Senate -- all held by Democrats. The 1st District, which includes most of Rockingham and is represented by Chris Pappas, is most likely to flip. In 2010 and 2014, the past two midterms under a Democratic president, Republicans won the seat.