THE ANGLOSPHERIC ADVANTAGE:

The debate surrounding Inception's ending has waged on ever since its release in 2010, with the mystery surrounding whether the final scene was real or whether it was taking place in the dream of the lead character, Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio).





The scene in question - in which he's granted access to the US after having his criminal history erased - sees him reunited with his children and father, played by Caine.





Audiences have wondered whether this scene was, in fact, a dream thanks to Nolan's final shot of the spinning top - Cobb's totem that spins indefinitely in a dream but topples in the real world - which cuts off before viewers have a chance to find out.





Nolan has continually maintained that the ending is "subjective" and that the only thing that matters is that Cobb doesn't care if he's dreaming or not.