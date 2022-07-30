TEAMNANCY:

Two years after protestors were crushed by Communist Party forces in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, the then-California representative visited the capital city.





Slipping away from her official escorts along with two other members of Congress, she went to the city square without the permission of her Chinese hosts.





There, they unfurled a small, black banner. "To those who died for democracy in China," the hand-painted banner read.





The police closed in quickly, roughing up reporters who were covering the event and chasing the lawmakers out of the square.





China's Foreign Ministry later denounced the incident as a "premeditated farce".





Some have criticised Ms Pelosi's actions during the 1991 visit. Former CNN Beijing bureau chief Mike Chinoy wrote in an op-ed for Foreign Policy that she was the reason he got arrested at the scene.





Mr Chinoy said he was not aware of what Ms Pelosi planned to do at the square, and was detained for several hours as the police were unable to target a visiting foreign dignitary.





"It was my first experience with Pelosi's penchant for high-profile gestures designed to poke China's communist rulers in the eye - regardless of the consequences," he wrote.





Ms Pelosi, who also helped lead a resolution condemning China's actions in 1989, has continued to speak out about the "massacre" of demonstrators over the years.





Most recently, she issued a statement to mark the 33rd anniversary of the protests this year, calling the demonstrations "one of the greatest acts of political courage" and slamming the Communist Party's "oppressive regime".





At a meeting with then-Chinese Vice-President Hu Jintao in 2002, Ms Pelosi tried to pass him four letters expressing concern over the detention and imprisonment of activists in China and Tibet, and calling for their release.





Mr Hu refused to accept the letters.





Seven years later, Ms Pelosi reportedly hand-delivered another letter to Mr Hu - by then President of China - calling for the release of political prisoners including prominent dissident Liu Xiaobo.





Liu was named the winner of the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize but was not allowed to travel to Norway to accept the award. He died of cancer in 2017 while still under Chinese custody.





Olympic manoeuvres

Ms Pelosi has opposed China's bids to host the Olympics Games as far back as 1993 on the basis of its alleged human rights abuses.





She was one of the lawmakers that unsuccessfully urged then-US President George W Bush to boycott China's Summer Olympics opening ceremony in 2008.





This year, the Speaker of the House again led calls for a "diplomatic boycott" of Beijing's 2022 Winter Olympics over the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in China.





"For heads of state to go to China in light of a genocide that is ongoing - while you're sitting there in your seat - really begs the question, what moral authority do you have to speak again about human rights any place in the world?" she said.