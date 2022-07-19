July 19, 2022
TAKE THE FIGHT TO MOSCOW:
Russia-Ukraine updates -- Moscow 'struggling to sustain combat power' (Deutsche-Welle, 7/19/22)
The UK Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday that Russia has struggled to sustain effective offensive combat power since the start of the invasion, adding that the problem was likely to become increasingly acute.The ministry said Moscow was still "nominally" committing six separate armies to its Donbas offensive, but suggested that troop numbers had significantly decreased.It also suggested that Ukranian counteratacks would give Moscow's military planners a headache, given Russia's immediate policy objective of seizing all of the Donetsk region."As well as dealing with severe under-manning, Russian planners face a dilemma between deploying reserves to the Donbas or defending against Ukrainian counterattacks in the southwestern Kherson sector," the ministry said.
