TAKE THE FIGHT TO MOSCOW:

The UK Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday that Russia has struggled to sustain effective offensive combat power since the start of the invasion, adding that the problem was likely to become increasingly acute.





The ministry said Moscow was still "nominally" committing six separate armies to its Donbas offensive, but suggested that troop numbers had significantly decreased.









It also suggested that Ukranian counteratacks would give Moscow's military planners a headache, given Russia's immediate policy objective of seizing all of the Donetsk region.



