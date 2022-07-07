July 7, 2022

SUPER WRONG:

A supersensitive dark matter search found no signs of the substance -- yet (Emily Conover, 7/07/22, Science News)

A massive new effort to detect the elusive substance has reported its first results. Following a time-honored tradition of dark matter hunters, the experiment, called LZ, didn't find dark matter. But it has done that better than ever before, physicists report July 7 in a virtual webinar and a paper posted on LZ's website.

Posted by at July 7, 2022 5:26 PM

  

« IT'S ADRIFT AS SOON AS HE WRITES IT: | Main | TAX THE EXTERNALITIES OF FLIGHTS: »