PITY THE POOR LUDDITES:

The New York Times reported yesterday that at least nine coal-burning plants should become solar farms or battery storage facilities in the next three years in Illinois alone. Similar plans are set for seven more states in a similar time frame. The old plants are prime candidates because they're already part of the country's existing infrastructure, and they have substations that convert electricity into the kind of power US households consume.





"A silver lining of having had all of these dirty power plants is that now, we have fairly robust transmission lines in those places," Jack Darin, Illinois Sierra Club chapter director, told the Times. "That's a huge asset."