NO WONDER THE rIGHT HATES CAPITALISM:

It is the story of Quinbrook's current energy focus: it has now unveiled a massive 2,000MWh battery project to be paired with big data centre load near Brisbane, and is building the 690MW Gemini solar project in Nevada, along with 380MW and four hours of storage, and has just landed a contract in the latest UK auction for 380MW of solar and storage in the south of England.





"There's nothing that can beat it," co-founder and managing partner David Scaysbrook tells RenewEconomy is the latest episode of the popular Energy Insiders podcast.





"It's just logical, because it's producing the cheapest renewable power during the day when industry needs it, and into the early evening.





"Our view is that the ... cost of power in the evening peak will be the most expensive power we will see in the future. And the time shifting of solar is one of the best solutions for that.





"So we need to become truly expert in this combo. And as we get better, longer duration energy storage options, paired with solar, it's going to keep getting better and better.



