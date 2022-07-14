NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, arrives for Gov. Wolf's budget address in Harrisburg, Pa., Feb. 8, 2022. The Pennsylvania state senator, who was in regular communication with Donald Trump as the then-president sought to reverse his 2020 election loss and was outside the U.S. Capitol the afternoon of the Jan. 6 rioting, was subpoenaed Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 by the congressional committee looking into the insurrection.

Pennsylvania Sen. Doug Mastriano's campaign for governor in Pennsylvania paid $5,000 for "consulting services" to Gab, a social media platform that provides a home for conspiracy theories and antisemitic content.





Gab is the website used by Robert Bowers, who is charged with killing 11 Jewish worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill in 2018. Bowers routinely posted antisemitic content on Gab before the shooting, according to archives of the posts.