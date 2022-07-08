NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Four employees from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are facing potential disciplinary action over their treatment of Haitian migrants after a report published Friday found that CBP agents used "unnecessary" force during a widely publicized incident at the US-Mexico border last year.





The 511-page report from the CBP's Office for Professional Responsibility looked into the events of September 19, in which officers on horseback and wearing cowboy hats were photographed chasing after refugees trying to cross the Rio Grande. In one instance, a CBP agent was photographed unfurling a cord resembling a lasso in the face of a man who was carrying a bag of food across the river to an encampment in the United States.