July 21, 2022

NO ONE EVER DOUBTED HER:

Two witnesses back key aspects of Cassidy Hutchinson's account of a heated confrontation between Donald Trump and the Secret Service on Jan. 6.  (Politico, 7/21/22)

Two new witnesses at the Jan. 6 committee hearing confirmed key details of former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson's account of a heated confrontation between former President Donald Trump and the Secret Service in a limo shortly before the attack on the Capitol began.


