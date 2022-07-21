July 21, 2022
NO ONE EVER DOUBTED HER:
Two witnesses back key aspects of Cassidy Hutchinson's account of a heated confrontation between Donald Trump and the Secret Service on Jan. 6. (Politico, 7/21/22)
Two new witnesses at the Jan. 6 committee hearing confirmed key details of former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson's account of a heated confrontation between former President Donald Trump and the Secret Service in a limo shortly before the attack on the Capitol began.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 21, 2022 9:18 PM