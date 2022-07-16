July 16, 2022
NEITHER THINKING LIKE A FISH NOR LOOKING LIKE BRAD PITT:
Fly-fishing is dumb. Change my mind.: On the verge of quitting, the author enlists the help of Tom Rosenbauer, the most famous fly fisherman in the country, to see if he might actually catch a fish (Billy Baker, July 15, 2022, Boston Globe)
NORTH SHORE -- It was just after dawn, and America's most famous fly fisherman (if we're not counting Brad Pitt) was standing behind my car, getting his rod ready, and half-listening to me prattle on about all the reasons I hated fly-fishing."Don't overthink it," Tom Rosenbauer tossed out to me, like that was an option. "What we do is really stupid, and if you think too much about it you'll quit fishing."But I was not interested in quitting fishing. I quite like catching fish, which is something that actually happens from time to time when I'm using a conventional rod. No, I was thinking of quitting fly-fishing, the most insufferable kind of fishing, and certainly the least effective.Last year, I tried, and tried, and tried to catch a striped bass with a fly rod. And I failed, and failed, and failed again. But here's the worst part: I felt handsome doing it.Which is somehow Brad Pitt's fault. If he hadn't looked so darn handsome playing a fly fisherman in "A River Runs Through It," then I never would have gone to fly-fishing school, never would have bought all the absurdly expensive gear, never would have tried to learn the balletic -- and maddening -- mechanics of casting a fly rod.But feeling handsome can only go so far, especially if you are not Brad Pitt.
