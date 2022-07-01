MOMMA TOLD ME, YOU BETTER SHOP AROUND:

When everything feels more expensive, it's good business to be known for bargains. Just ask thrift stores.





"It's part of our mission to provide affordable goods to the community, and we're recession-proof," said Chris Roth, manager of The Thrift Shop of Boston in Roslindale. "There's always outside economic forces, but at the thrift shop, prices won't be going up to reflect that."





At the Bureau Drawer in Quincy, sales have been increasing for months, and while bargain-hunters make up a big chunk of customers, the store has also seen more people coming out of concern about rising prices, said Rick Doane, executive director of the organization that receives the thrift shop's proceeds.