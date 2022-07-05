July 5, 2022
MAGA WEPT:
Army bases that honor Confederate traitors could soon be renamed for these heroes (Chris Cameron, 7/04/22, New York Times)
During the Jim Crow era, nine Southern Army bases were named for treasonous Confederate generals who fought to preserve slavery and white supremacy. Now a commission established by Congress has suggested new names for the bases that "embody the best of the United States Army and America."Fort Bragg, in North Carolina, would be renamed Fort Liberty, if the recommendations are approved by Congress. The other bases would honor some of the Army's most distinguished heroes.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 5, 2022 12:00 AM