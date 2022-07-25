July 25, 2022
JUST "CONCERNED PARENTS":
US conservatives embrace controversial far-right Hungarian PM seen as authoritarian (NICHOLAS RICCARDI and JUSTIN SPIKE, 7/25/22, Times of Israel)
Orban's appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he'll be joined by former US president Donald Trump and right-wing icons such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, is the most dramatic indication yet of how a leader criticized for pushing anti-democratic principles has become a hero to segments of the Republican Party.Orban has curbed immigration and stymied those who envision a more middle-of-the-road European democracy for their country. He's done so by seizing control of Hungary's judiciary and media, leading many international analysts to label him as the face of a new wave of authoritarianism. He also is accused of enabling widespread corruption and nepotism, using state resources to enrich a tight circle of political allies.
When the Right tells you who they are, believe them.
MORE:
Viktor Orbán sparks outrage with attack on 'race mixing' in Europe (Shaun Walker in Budapest and Flora Garamvolgyi, 24 Jul 2022, The Guardian)
To his credit, he nailed the meaning of Nationalism."We [Hungarians] are not a mixed race ... and we do not want to become a mixed race," said Orbán on Saturday. He added that countries where European and non-Europeans mingle were "no longer nations".
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 25, 2022 12:00 AM