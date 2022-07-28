IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

Last year, DeepMind released the source code of AlphaFold and made the structures of 1 million proteins, including nearly every protein in the human body, available in its AlphaFold Protein Structure Database. The database was built together with the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, an international public research institute that already hosts a large database of protein information.





The latest data release gives the database a massive boost. The update includes structures for "plants, bacteria, animals, and many, many other organisms, opening up huge opportunities for AlphaFold to have impact on important issues such as sustainability, fuel, food insecurity, and neglected diseases," Demis Hassabis, DeepMind's founder and CEO, told reporters on a call this week.