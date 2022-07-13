July 13, 2022
IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:
Brooklyn Center man indicted after allegedly staging arson (David Griswold, July 12, 2022, KARE)
A Brooklyn Center man has been indicted after he allegedly filed a false claim for an arson he reported to be politically motivated.According to the Minnesota Department of Justice, Denis Molla is charged with two counts of wire fraud after he told law enforcement that someone had lit his camper on fire because it had a Trump 2020 flag displayed.
