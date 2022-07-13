July 13, 2022
IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:
Minnesota Trump Supporter Staged BLM/Antifa Crime: Feds (William Bornhoft, 7/12/22, Patch)
Molla reported that his garage door was vandalized with spray-painted graffiti stating, "Biden 2020," "BLM," and an Antifa symbol, according to investigators. Molla also that his camper was targeted because it had a Trump 2020 flag displayed on it, authorities said.In reality, Molla started his own property on fire and spray-painted the graffiti on his own garage, according to investigators.
