July 18, 2022
EVERYWHERE IS UVALDE:
Cops Opened Fire Into a Crowd Because They Thought Someone Had a Gun (Mack Lamoureux, July 18, 2022, Vice News)
Police injured five people when they opened fire on a crowd in Denver's lively entertainment district after allegedly seeing a man attempt to grab a handgun from his waistband.The police shot into the crowd at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning soon after showing up to deal with a group arguing in front of a bar. A witness then described to Denver 7 News seeing the cops "randomly shoot into a crowd of people.""It was definitely a little traumatic to see that go down, to see police just randomly shooting into a crowd of people. It was just insane," he said. "I heard maybe six or seven shots. I look to my left and I saw a girl who was hit on the thigh and it hit an artery and she was gushing out blood.""I can attest that there was no one else who shot a gun but Denver police," they added. "I saw them draw their guns. They didn't assess the situation."
