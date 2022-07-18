EVERYWHERE IS UVALDE:

Police injured five people when they opened fire on a crowd in Denver's lively entertainment district after allegedly seeing a man attempt to grab a handgun from his waistband.





The police shot into the crowd at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning soon after showing up to deal with a group arguing in front of a bar. A witness then described to Denver 7 News seeing the cops "randomly shoot into a crowd of people."





"It was definitely a little traumatic to see that go down, to see police just randomly shooting into a crowd of people. It was just insane," he said. "I heard maybe six or seven shots. I look to my left and I saw a girl who was hit on the thigh and it hit an artery and she was gushing out blood."





"I can attest that there was no one else who shot a gun but Denver police," they added. "I saw them draw their guns. They didn't assess the situation."