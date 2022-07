DUDES, YOU SEPARATED OUR POWERS!:

House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court ( LISA MASCARO, 7/20/22, The Associated Press)









Alternate headline: Legislative branch resumes Constitutional duties after Judicial branch refuses to legislate in its stead.



Posted by Orrin Judd at July 20, 2022 12:00 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd