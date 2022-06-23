YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

A Silicon Valley-based battery tech startup called QuantumScape claims to have created a solid-state EV battery that can allow an electric vehicle to cover 400 miles and then recharge from 10 to 80 percent in just 15 minutes, Popular Mechanics reports, in a significant potential step forward compared to current charging technologie.





The company says the technology will be deployed in mainstream automobiles --PopMech's reporting namechecked Audi and Volkswagen -- as soon as 2024, bringing EV charging substantially closer to the convenience of filling up a gas tank. [...]





Proponents argue that solid-state batteries are safer and more stable than their lithium-ion counterparts, as they are less prone to catching on fire. They also can cram more energy into the same amount of space -- on paper at least -- while also allowing drivers to recharge their vehicles faster.