YOU CAN RUN, BUT YOU CAN'T HIDE:

FBI agents served a search warrant Wednesday on Nevada's top GOP official, sources told the 8 News Now I-Team's George Knapp.





Agents seized the cell phone of state Republican chairman Michael McDonald, reportedly as part of an investigation into the fake elector scheme initiated at the end of the 2020 presidential election.





A second search warrant was issued for state party secretary James DeGraffenreid, who also signed the document, but FBI agents could not locate him Wednesday, sources told Knapp.