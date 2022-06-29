June 29, 2022
WHEN YOU'VE LOST ANDY...:
Cassidy Hutchinson's Testimony against Trump Is Devastating (ANDREW C. MCCARTHY, June 28, 2022, National Review)
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to Trump's White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, provided compelling testimony Tuesday that former president Donald Trump is singularly culpable for the Capitol riot.The testimony in a session of the House January 6 committee -- a session abruptly called, reportedly due to concerns about Ms. Hutchinson's safety -- was devastating because it was directly about the former president.
Can John Solomon be far behind?
