VERTIGINOUS:





So the stars seem to be aligning for Die tote Stadt, though a puritanical few will probably continue to ask if it's really worth all this effort for an opera that's still occasionally dismissed as kitsch. The sheer spectacle - physical and sonic - of this one-time blockbuster can feel overwhelming. But in the end, that bejewelled sound is not what you take away from Die tote Stadt. Fundamentally, it's a tale of longing, loss and profound grief, expressed - by some miraculous paradox of art - through the surging, rapturous colours that came as naturally as breathing to a 22-year-old genius who sensed that he was writing his masterpiece. At the end of it, you've had every auditory faculty comprehensively ravished, and yet what lingers is an aching sadness. 'I think most of us have experienced a split-up from a past partner, and found it very difficult to leave them behind,' says Auty. 'There's an idea in the opera that someone who dies, dies twice. They die in reality; and then they start dying in your memory.'





How a comfortably off Viennese wunderkind like Korngold - even one who'd just lived through the first world war and the death of old Europe - had access to emotions that he could never possibly have experienced at first hand is still hard to explain in rational terms. But those emotions are certainly present in Die tote Stadt.