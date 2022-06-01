THE TIES THAT BIND:

The United Kingdom doesn't have nearly enough pageantry. This might be hard to believe on the eve of a Royal Jubilee which will likely see an awful lot of pageantry indeed, but it is true nonetheless.





Yes, we can still put on a splendid show when we have the mind. The state opening of Parliament is a grand occasion, and the Trooping of the Colour always popular. But neither of those is really a national event, is it? The Platinum Jubilee, on the other hand, certainly will be - which means we're going to be subject to an awful lot of very tedious grumbling by people ostentatiously disapproving or uninterested. One need not look far on Twitter to find people describing the 'horror' of their neighbours preparing harmless street parties.





Slightly more serious commentators, such as George Monbiot, lift their hats to Her Majesty but attack the pomp and circumstance of the whole occasion. 'Pomp and pageantry are the enemies of reason', he thunders.