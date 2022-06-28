June 28, 2022
THE EMPTY THREAT:
Most Americans are moderates (Milan Singh, 6/28/22, Slow Boring)
It is worth noting that "moderate" doesn't necessarily mean holding centrist opinions down the board. In fact, it's more often the case that moderates hold a mix of left- and right-wing ideas -- such as someone who opposes gun control but supports raising the minimum wage.And voters often hold inconsistent views. For example, polling indicates that a strong majority of Americans oppose overturning Roe v. Wade. But majorities also favor banning abortion after the first trimester, which wasn't allowed under Roe.
Hilarious listening to the Left demand that Democrats "codify Roe," which less than 20% of Americans support the actual meaning of. Put it in writing and Republicans will drape it around their opponents' necks.
